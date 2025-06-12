sgc

SGCSGC

Live SGC price updates and the latest SGC news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00209

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.003

VS
USD
BTC

The live SGC price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.49M. The table above accurately updates our SGC price in real time. The price of SGC is down -3.57% since last hour, down -36.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.88M. SGC has a circulating supply of 4.85B coins and a max supply of 10.00B SGC.

SGC Stats

What is the market cap of SGC?

The current market cap of SGC is $10.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SGC?

Currently, 3.59B of SGC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.49M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -36.52%.

What is the current price of SGC?

The price of 1 SGC currently costs $0.002.

How many SGC are there?

The current circulating supply of SGC is 4.85B. This is the total amount of SGC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SGC?

SGC (SGC) currently ranks 1577 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.06M

-36.52 %

Market Cap Rank

#1577

24H Volume

$ 7.49M

Circulating Supply

4,800,000,000

latest SGC news