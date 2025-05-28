Safe HavenSHA
The live Safe Haven price today is $0.0007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.84M. The table above accurately updates our SHA price in real time. The price of SHA is up 2.93% since last hour, up 28.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.70M. SHA has a circulating supply of 8.50B coins and a max supply of 8.50B SHA.
Safe Haven Stats
What is the market cap of Safe Haven?
The current market cap of Safe Haven is $5.90M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Safe Haven?
Currently, 2.75B of SHA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.84M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 28.15%.
What is the current price of Safe Haven?
The price of 1 Safe Haven currently costs $0.0007.
How many Safe Haven are there?
The current circulating supply of Safe Haven is 8.50B. This is the total amount of SHA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Safe Haven?
Safe Haven (SHA) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
