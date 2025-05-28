shadow

ShadowSHADOW

Live Shadow price updates and the latest Shadow news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$41.36

$0

(0%)

24h low

$35.43

24h high

$41.80

VS
USD
BTC

The live Shadow price today is $41.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $15.33M. The table above accurately updates our SHADOW price in real time. The price of SHADOW is down -0.96% since last hour, down -0.85% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $150.77M. SHADOW has a circulating supply of 422.36K coins and a max supply of 3.65M SHADOW.

Shadow Stats

What is the market cap of Shadow?

The current market cap of Shadow is $17.47M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Shadow?

Currently, 370.67K of SHADOW were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $15.33M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.85%.

What is the current price of Shadow?

The price of 1 Shadow currently costs $41.36.

How many Shadow are there?

The current circulating supply of Shadow is 422.36K. This is the total amount of SHADOW that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Shadow?

Shadow (SHADOW) currently ranks 1271 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 17.47M

-0.85 %

Market Cap Rank

#1271

24H Volume

$ 15.33M

Circulating Supply

420,000

latest Shadow news