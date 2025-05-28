shd

Shade ProtocolSHD

Live Shade Protocol price updates and the latest Shade Protocol news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$2.99

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.42

24h high

$3.08

VS
USD
BTC

The live Shade Protocol price today is $2.99 with a 24-hour trading volume of $189.67K. The table above accurately updates our SHD price in real time. The price of SHD is up 20.23% since last hour, up 6.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $29.90M. SHD has a circulating supply of 3.85M coins and a max supply of 10.00M SHD.

Shade Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Shade Protocol?

The current market cap of Shade Protocol is $11.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Shade Protocol?

Currently, 63.44K of SHD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $189.67K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.62%.

What is the current price of Shade Protocol?

The price of 1 Shade Protocol currently costs $2.99.

How many Shade Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Shade Protocol is 3.85M. This is the total amount of SHD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Shade Protocol?

Shade Protocol (SHD) currently ranks 1698 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.45M

6.62 %

Market Cap Rank

#1698

24H Volume

$ 189.67K

Circulating Supply

3,800,000

latest Shade Protocol news