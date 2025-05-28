shdw

$0.113

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.11

24h high

$0.12

VS
USD
BTC

The live Shadow Token price today is $0.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $429.72K. The table above accurately updates our SHDW price in real time. The price of SHDW is down -0.26% since last hour, down -0.96% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.16M. SHDW has a circulating supply of 161.72M coins and a max supply of 169.06M SHDW.

Shadow Token Stats

What is the market cap of Shadow Token?

The current market cap of Shadow Token is $18.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Shadow Token?

Currently, 3.79M of SHDW were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $429.72K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.96%.

What is the current price of Shadow Token?

The price of 1 Shadow Token currently costs $0.11.

How many Shadow Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Shadow Token is 161.72M. This is the total amount of SHDW that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Shadow Token?

Shadow Token (SHDW) currently ranks 1244 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 18.33M

-0.96 %

Market Cap Rank

#1244

24H Volume

$ 429.72K

Circulating Supply

160,000,000

