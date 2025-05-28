shekel

Rabbi Schlomo by VirtualsSHEKEL

Live Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals price updates and the latest Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals news.

price

$0.00871

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.009

The live Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $315.01K. The table above accurately updates our SHEKEL price in real time. The price of SHEKEL is down -0.06% since last hour, down -4.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.71M. SHEKEL has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B SHEKEL.

Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals Stats

What is the market cap of Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals?

The current market cap of Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals is $8.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals?

Currently, 36.15M of SHEKEL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $315.01K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.58%.

What is the current price of Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals?

The price of 1 Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals currently costs $0.009.

How many Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals are there?

The current circulating supply of Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals is 1.00B. This is the total amount of SHEKEL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals?

Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals (SHEKEL) currently ranks 1698 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 8.71M

-4.58 %

Market Cap Rank

#1698

24H Volume

$ 315.01K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals news