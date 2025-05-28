shfl

price

$0.238

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.22

24h high

$0.25

The live Shuffle price today is $0.24 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.29M. The table above accurately updates our SHFL price in real time. The price of SHFL is down -0.10% since last hour, up 5.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $225.93M. SHFL has a circulating supply of 294.14M coins and a max supply of 950.35M SHFL.

Shuffle Stats

What is the market cap of Shuffle?

The current market cap of Shuffle is $69.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Shuffle?

Currently, 5.44M of SHFL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.29M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.98%.

What is the current price of Shuffle?

The price of 1 Shuffle currently costs $0.24.

How many Shuffle are there?

The current circulating supply of Shuffle is 294.14M. This is the total amount of SHFL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Shuffle?

Shuffle (SHFL) currently ranks 619 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 69.93M

5.98 %

Market Cap Rank

#619

24H Volume

$ 1.29M

Circulating Supply

290,000,000

