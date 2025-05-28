Shiba InuSHIB
Live Shiba Inu price updates and the latest Shiba Inu news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0000145
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00001
24h high
$0.00001
The live Shiba Inu price today is $0.00001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $207.14M. The table above accurately updates our SHIB price in real time. The price of SHIB is up 0.10% since last hour, up 1.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.52B. SHIB has a circulating supply of 589.25T coins and a max supply of 589.50T SHIB.
about Shiba Inu
What is Shiba Inu?
Shiba Inu Stats
What is the market cap of Shiba Inu?
The current market cap of Shiba Inu is $8.52B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Shiba Inu?
Currently, 14.34T of SHIB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $207.14M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.51%.
What is the current price of Shiba Inu?
The price of 1 Shiba Inu currently costs $0.00001.
How many Shiba Inu are there?
The current circulating supply of Shiba Inu is 589.25T. This is the total amount of SHIB that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Shiba Inu?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) currently ranks 19 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.52B
1.51 %
#19
$ 207.14M
590,000,000,000,000
