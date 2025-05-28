shifu

The live Shifu price today is $0.0001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $307.77K. The table above accurately updates our SHIFU price in real time. The price of SHIFU is down -1.01% since last hour, up 3.69% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.84M. SHIFU has a circulating supply of 83.15B coins and a max supply of 100.00B SHIFU.

Shifu Stats

What is the market cap of Shifu?

The current market cap of Shifu is $10.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Shifu?

Currently, 2.40B of SHIFU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $307.77K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.69%.

What is the current price of Shifu?

The price of 1 Shifu currently costs $0.0001.

How many Shifu are there?

The current circulating supply of Shifu is 83.15B. This is the total amount of SHIFU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Shifu?

Shifu (SHIFU) currently ranks 1737 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.68M

3.69 %

Market Cap Rank

#1737

24H Volume

$ 307.77K

Circulating Supply

83,000,000,000

