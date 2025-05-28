ShikokuSHIK
Live Shikoku price updates and the latest Shikoku news.
price
$0.00000000331
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.000000002
24h high
$0.000000005
The live Shikoku price today is $0.000000003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $600.78K. The table above accurately updates our SHIK price in real time. The price of SHIK is down -8.15% since last hour, up 90.12% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $3.13M. SHIK has a circulating supply of 945.92T coins and a max supply of 945.92T SHIK.
Shikoku Stats
What is the market cap of Shikoku?
The current market cap of Shikoku is $4.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Shikoku?
Currently, 181.45T of SHIK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $600.78K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 90.12%.
What is the current price of Shikoku?
The price of 1 Shikoku currently costs $0.000000003.
How many Shikoku are there?
The current circulating supply of Shikoku is 945.92T. This is the total amount of SHIK that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Shikoku?
Shikoku (SHIK) currently ranks 1633 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 4.40M
90.12 %
#1633
$ 600.78K
950,000,000,000,000
