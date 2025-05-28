Shiro NekoSHIRO
Live Shiro Neko price updates and the latest Shiro Neko news.
price
$0.00000000859
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.000000007
24h high
$0.000000009
The live Shiro Neko price today is $0.000000009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.75M. The table above accurately updates our SHIRO price in real time. The price of SHIRO is up 2.65% since last hour, up 24.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.01M. SHIRO has a circulating supply of 1000.00T coins and a max supply of 815.57T SHIRO.
Shiro Neko Stats
What is the market cap of Shiro Neko?
The current market cap of Shiro Neko is $8.59M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Shiro Neko?
Currently, 436.40T of SHIRO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.75M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 24.03%.
What is the current price of Shiro Neko?
The price of 1 Shiro Neko currently costs $0.000000009.
How many Shiro Neko are there?
The current circulating supply of Shiro Neko is 1000.00T. This is the total amount of SHIRO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Shiro Neko?
Shiro Neko (SHIRO) currently ranks 1729 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.59M
24.03 %
#1729
$ 3.75M
1,000,000,000,000,000
