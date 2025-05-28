THE FINAL BITCOINSHITCOIN
Live THE FINAL BITCOIN price updates and the latest THE FINAL BITCOIN news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00512
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.002
24h high
$0.006
The live THE FINAL BITCOIN price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.53M. The table above accurately updates our SHITCOIN price in real time. The price of SHITCOIN is down -11.62% since last hour, up 161.28% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.01M. SHITCOIN has a circulating supply of 978.98M coins and a max supply of 978.98M SHITCOIN.
THE FINAL BITCOIN Stats
What is the market cap of THE FINAL BITCOIN?
The current market cap of THE FINAL BITCOIN is $5.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of THE FINAL BITCOIN?
Currently, 495.21M of SHITCOIN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.53M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 161.28%.
What is the current price of THE FINAL BITCOIN?
The price of 1 THE FINAL BITCOIN currently costs $0.005.
How many THE FINAL BITCOIN are there?
The current circulating supply of THE FINAL BITCOIN is 978.98M. This is the total amount of SHITCOIN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of THE FINAL BITCOIN?
THE FINAL BITCOIN (SHITCOIN) currently ranks 1734 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 5.40M
161.28 %
#1734
$ 2.53M
980,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/