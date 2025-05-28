shm

ShardeumSHM

Live Shardeum price updates and the latest Shardeum news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0979

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.06

24h high

$0.12

VS
USD
BTC

The live Shardeum price today is $0.1 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.20M. The table above accurately updates our SHM price in real time. The price of SHM is down -0.23% since last hour, up 47.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $24.38M. SHM has a circulating supply of 81.92M coins and a max supply of 249.00M SHM.

Shardeum Stats

What is the market cap of Shardeum?

The current market cap of Shardeum is $8.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Shardeum?

Currently, 53.14M of SHM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.20M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 47.02%.

What is the current price of Shardeum?

The price of 1 Shardeum currently costs $0.1.

How many Shardeum are there?

The current circulating supply of Shardeum is 81.92M. This is the total amount of SHM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Shardeum?

Shardeum (SHM) currently ranks 1703 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.08M

47.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#1703

24H Volume

$ 5.20M

Circulating Supply

82,000,000

latest Shardeum news