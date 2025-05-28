shopx

$0.00815

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live SHOPX price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $242.75K. The table above accurately updates our SHOPX price in real time. The price of SHOPX is down -11.44% since last hour, down -13.54% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.08M. SHOPX has a circulating supply of 478.69M coins and a max supply of 500.00M SHOPX.

SHOPX Stats

What is the market cap of SHOPX?

The current market cap of SHOPX is $4.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SHOPX?

Currently, 29.77M of SHOPX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $242.75K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -13.54%.

What is the current price of SHOPX?

The price of 1 SHOPX currently costs $0.008.

How many SHOPX are there?

The current circulating supply of SHOPX is 478.69M. This is the total amount of SHOPX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SHOPX?

SHOPX (SHOPX) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.09M

-13.54 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 242.75K

Circulating Supply

480,000,000

