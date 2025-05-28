SroomAI DAOSHR0
Live SroomAI DAO price updates and the latest SroomAI DAO news.
$0.00511
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.005
24h high
$0.02
The live SroomAI DAO price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $100.57K. The table above accurately updates our SHR0 price in real time. The price of SHR0 is down -61.05% since last hour, down -6.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.62M. SHR0 has a circulating supply of 1.10B coins and a max supply of 1.10B SHR0.
SroomAI DAO Stats
What is the market cap of SroomAI DAO?
The current market cap of SroomAI DAO is $14.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of SroomAI DAO?
Currently, 19.70M of SHR0 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $100.57K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.01%.
What is the current price of SroomAI DAO?
The price of 1 SroomAI DAO currently costs $0.005.
How many SroomAI DAO are there?
The current circulating supply of SroomAI DAO is 1.10B. This is the total amount of SHR0 that is available.
What is the relative popularity of SroomAI DAO?
SroomAI DAO (SHR0) currently ranks 1415 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 14.42M
-6.01 %
#1415
$ 100.57K
1,100,000,000
