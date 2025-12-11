$0.00535 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.007 24h high $0.01

The live Shrub price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.85M. The table above accurately updates our SHRUB price in real time. The price of SHRUB is down -3.37% since last hour, up 194.78% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 5.09M. SHRUB has a circulating supply of 942.17M coins and a max supply of 950.00M SHRUB .