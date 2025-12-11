shrub

The live Shrub price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.85M. The table above accurately updates our SHRUB price in real time. The price of SHRUB is down -3.37% since last hour, up 194.78% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.09M. SHRUB has a circulating supply of 942.17M coins and a max supply of 950.00M SHRUB.

Shrub Stats

What is the market cap of Shrub?

The current market cap of Shrub is $5.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Shrub?

Currently, 346.17M of SHRUB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.85M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 194.78%.

What is the current price of Shrub?

The price of 1 Shrub currently costs $0.005.

How many Shrub are there?

The current circulating supply of Shrub is 942.17M. This is the total amount of SHRUB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Shrub?

Shrub (SHRUB) currently ranks 1563 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.77M

194.78 %

Market Cap Rank

#1563

24H Volume

$ 1.85M

Circulating Supply

940,000,000

