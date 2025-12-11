ShrubSHRUB
Live Shrub price updates and the latest Shrub news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00535
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.01
The live Shrub price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.85M. The table above accurately updates our SHRUB price in real time. The price of SHRUB is down -3.37% since last hour, up 194.78% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.09M. SHRUB has a circulating supply of 942.17M coins and a max supply of 950.00M SHRUB.
Shrub Stats
What is the market cap of Shrub?
The current market cap of Shrub is $5.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Shrub?
Currently, 346.17M of SHRUB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.85M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 194.78%.
What is the current price of Shrub?
The price of 1 Shrub currently costs $0.005.
How many Shrub are there?
The current circulating supply of Shrub is 942.17M. This is the total amount of SHRUB that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Shrub?
Shrub (SHRUB) currently ranks 1563 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 5.77M
194.78 %
#1563
$ 1.85M
940,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Daylight Energy (FKA React Energy), has secured $75M in new financing to accelerate deployment of distributed energy infrastructure, including $15M in equity and a $60M project development facility. This capital structure mirrors the protocol's design by separating growth capital from infrastructure financing. The company currently operates across a handful of US states including Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, installing solar panels, batteries, and smart devices through Energy Subscriptions with no upfront cost to homeowners.
/
Research
Tokenization has matured from an experimental technology to a major strategic priority for financial institutions. Integrators across TradFi and DeFi require a comprehensive set of infrastructure standards across market data, interoperability, compliance, identity, privacy, orchestration, and compatibility with existing systems. Chainlink has evolved into the only comprehensive platform of oracle services that provides the broad set of features required by DeFi and TradFi integrators, offering foundational infrastructure for a new wave of financial applications.
by Luke Leasure
/