$0.00859

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.009

The live Stronghold price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $600.10K. The table above accurately updates our SHX price in real time. The price of SHX is down -2.26% since last hour, down -2.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . SHX has a circulating supply of 5.37B coins and a max supply of SHX.

Stronghold Stats

What is the market cap of Stronghold?

The current market cap of Stronghold is $46.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Stronghold?

Currently, 69.85M of SHX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $600.10K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.07%.

What is the current price of Stronghold?

The price of 1 Stronghold currently costs $0.009.

How many Stronghold are there?

The current circulating supply of Stronghold is 5.37B. This is the total amount of SHX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Stronghold?

Stronghold (SHX) currently ranks 769 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 46.18M

-2.07 %

Market Cap Rank

#769

24H Volume

$ 600.10K

Circulating Supply

5,400,000,000

