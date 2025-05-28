sidus

$0.000929

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0009

24h high

$0.001

The live Sidus price today is $0.0009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $618.85K. The table above accurately updates our SIDUS price in real time. The price of SIDUS is up 0.09% since last hour, down -2.14% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.56M. SIDUS has a circulating supply of 11.07B coins and a max supply of 18.91B SIDUS.

What is the market cap of Sidus?

The current market cap of Sidus is $10.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sidus?

Currently, 666.29M of SIDUS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $618.85K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.14%.

What is the current price of Sidus?

The price of 1 Sidus currently costs $0.0009.

How many Sidus are there?

The current circulating supply of Sidus is 11.07B. This is the total amount of SIDUS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sidus?

Sidus (SIDUS) currently ranks 1590 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 10.28M

-2.14 %

Market Cap Rank

#1590

24H Volume

$ 618.85K

Circulating Supply

11,000,000,000

