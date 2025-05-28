sigma

$0.0168

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Sigma price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.63M. The table above accurately updates our SIGMA price in real time. The price of SIGMA is down -1.99% since last hour, up 0.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.12M. SIGMA has a circulating supply of 899.83M coins and a max supply of 899.83M SIGMA.

Sigma Stats

What is the market cap of Sigma?

The current market cap of Sigma is $15.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sigma?

Currently, 97.15M of SIGMA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.63M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.93%.

What is the current price of Sigma?

The price of 1 Sigma currently costs $0.02.

How many Sigma are there?

The current circulating supply of Sigma is 899.83M. This is the total amount of SIGMA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sigma?

Sigma (SIGMA) currently ranks 1357 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.12M

0.93 %

Market Cap Rank

#1357

24H Volume

$ 1.63M

Circulating Supply

900,000,000

