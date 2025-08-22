Simmi TokenSIMMI
price
$0.00011
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00008
24h high
$0.0001
The live Simmi Token price today is $0.0001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $887.33K. The table above accurately updates our SIMMI price in real time. The price of SIMMI is up 6.02% since last hour, up 31.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.96M. SIMMI has a circulating supply of 100.00B coins and a max supply of 100.00B SIMMI.
Simmi Token Stats
What is the market cap of Simmi Token?
The current market cap of Simmi Token is $10.95M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Simmi Token?
Currently, 8.10B of SIMMI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $887.33K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 31.34%.
What is the current price of Simmi Token?
The price of 1 Simmi Token currently costs $0.0001.
How many Simmi Token are there?
The current circulating supply of Simmi Token is 100.00B. This is the total amount of SIMMI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Simmi Token?
Simmi Token (SIMMI) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.95M
31.34 %
#1733
$ 887.33K
100,000,000,000
