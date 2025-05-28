singularry

SingularrySINGULARRY

Live Singularry price updates and the latest Singularry news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.016

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Singularry price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.41K. The table above accurately updates our SINGULARRY price in real time. The price of SINGULARRY is up 23.05% since last hour, up 8.66% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.98M. SINGULARRY has a circulating supply of 999.90M coins and a max supply of 999.90M SINGULARRY.

Singularry Stats

What is the market cap of Singularry?

The current market cap of Singularry is $15.98M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Singularry?

Currently, 3.22M of SINGULARRY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $51.41K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 8.66%.

What is the current price of Singularry?

The price of 1 Singularry currently costs $0.02.

How many Singularry are there?

The current circulating supply of Singularry is 999.90M. This is the total amount of SINGULARRY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Singularry?

Singularry (SINGULARRY) currently ranks 1293 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.98M

8.66 %

Market Cap Rank

#1293

24H Volume

$ 51.41K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Singularry news