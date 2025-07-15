sipher

SIPHERSIPHER

Live SIPHER price updates and the latest SIPHER news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0468

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.05

VS
USD
BTC

The live SIPHER price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $52.97K. The table above accurately updates our SIPHER price in real time. The price of SIPHER is up 2.40% since last hour, up 25.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.61M. SIPHER has a circulating supply of 194.16M coins and a max supply of 226.78M SIPHER.

SIPHER Stats

What is the market cap of SIPHER?

The current market cap of SIPHER is $9.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SIPHER?

Currently, 1.13M of SIPHER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $52.97K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 25.57%.

What is the current price of SIPHER?

The price of 1 SIPHER currently costs $0.05.

How many SIPHER are there?

The current circulating supply of SIPHER is 194.16M. This is the total amount of SIPHER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SIPHER?

SIPHER (SIPHER) currently ranks 1730 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.08M

25.57 %

Market Cap Rank

#1730

24H Volume

$ 52.97K

Circulating Supply

190,000,000

latest SIPHER news