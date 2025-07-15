SIPHERSIPHER
Live SIPHER price updates and the latest SIPHER news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0468
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.04
24h high
$0.05
The live SIPHER price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $52.97K. The table above accurately updates our SIPHER price in real time. The price of SIPHER is up 2.40% since last hour, up 25.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.61M. SIPHER has a circulating supply of 194.16M coins and a max supply of 226.78M SIPHER.
SIPHER Stats
What is the market cap of SIPHER?
The current market cap of SIPHER is $9.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of SIPHER?
Currently, 1.13M of SIPHER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $52.97K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 25.57%.
What is the current price of SIPHER?
The price of 1 SIPHER currently costs $0.05.
How many SIPHER are there?
The current circulating supply of SIPHER is 194.16M. This is the total amount of SIPHER that is available.
What is the relative popularity of SIPHER?
SIPHER (SIPHER) currently ranks 1730 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 9.08M
25.57 %
#1730
$ 52.97K
190,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Innovations on Aptos’ technical design through Raptr, Shardines, and Zaptos approach near-optimal latency and throughput by unlocking 100% utilization of network resources, with the capacity to settle 260k transactions per second with latencies less than 800ms. The original Move language was revamped with the launch of Move 2, supporting more expressivity in smart contract logic and a scalable ability to interact with high volume datasets. The ecosystem has benefitted from strong asset inflows, now hosting over $1.3B in stablecoins, $450M in bridged BTC, and $530M in RWAs. Activity in the Aptos ecosystem has grown notably over the past year, with monthly application revenue reaching ~$835k and monthly DEX volumes growing to over $5B, both at new all time highs.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Investors now have a full spectrum of BTC access, from ETFs to mining stocks, corporate treasuries, and income-generating hybrids. Strategy leads with efficient leverage, while Metaplanet targets 1% of BTC supply. Miners like Marathon and Iris offer contrasting strategies, and new instruments like preferreds and convertible ETFs unlock yield and upside. The landscape is mature and diverse, the question isn’t whether to invest in BTC, but how.