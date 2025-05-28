sis

price

$0.186

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.18

24h high

$0.19

The live Symbiosis price today is $0.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $427.22K. The table above accurately updates our SIS price in real time. The price of SIS is down -0.55% since last hour, down -1.74% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.53M. SIS has a circulating supply of 65.32M coins and a max supply of 99.74M SIS.

Symbiosis Stats

What is the market cap of Symbiosis?

The current market cap of Symbiosis is $12.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Symbiosis?

Currently, 2.30M of SIS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $427.22K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.74%.

What is the current price of Symbiosis?

The price of 1 Symbiosis currently costs $0.19.

How many Symbiosis are there?

The current circulating supply of Symbiosis is 65.32M. This is the total amount of SIS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Symbiosis?

Symbiosis (SIS) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.32M

-1.74 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 427.22K

Circulating Supply

65,000,000

