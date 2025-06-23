six

The live SIX Network price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $16.16M. The table above accurately updates our SIX price in real time. The price of SIX is down -7.14% since last hour, up 76.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $29.79M. SIX has a circulating supply of 273.78M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SIX.

SIX Network Stats

What is the market cap of SIX Network?

The current market cap of SIX Network is $8.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SIX Network?

Currently, 542.40M of SIX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $16.16M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 76.10%.

What is the current price of SIX Network?

The price of 1 SIX Network currently costs $0.03.

How many SIX Network are there?

The current circulating supply of SIX Network is 273.78M. This is the total amount of SIX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SIX Network?

SIX Network (SIX) currently ranks 1692 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.17M

76.10 %

Market Cap Rank

#1692

24H Volume

$ 16.16M

Circulating Supply

270,000,000

