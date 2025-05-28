Sixpack Token (SIXP)SIXP
Live Sixpack Token (SIXP) price updates and the latest Sixpack Token (SIXP) news.
price
sponsored by
$0.121
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.09
24h high
$0.12
The live Sixpack Token (SIXP) price today is $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $151.32K. The table above accurately updates our SIXP price in real time. The price of SIXP is down -1.07% since last hour, up 20.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.73M. SIXP has a circulating supply of 69.30M coins and a max supply of 180.00M SIXP.
Sixpack Token (SIXP) Stats
What is the market cap of Sixpack Token (SIXP)?
The current market cap of Sixpack Token (SIXP) is $8.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Sixpack Token (SIXP)?
Currently, 1.25M of SIXP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $151.32K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 20.64%.
What is the current price of Sixpack Token (SIXP)?
The price of 1 Sixpack Token (SIXP) currently costs $0.12.
How many Sixpack Token (SIXP) are there?
The current circulating supply of Sixpack Token (SIXP) is 69.30M. This is the total amount of SIXP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Sixpack Token (SIXP)?
Sixpack Token (SIXP) (SIXP) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.38M
20.64 %
#1739
$ 151.32K
69,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/