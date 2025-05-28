sixp

$0.121

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.09

24h high

$0.12

VS
USD
BTC

The live Sixpack Token (SIXP) price today is $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $151.32K. The table above accurately updates our SIXP price in real time. The price of SIXP is down -1.07% since last hour, up 20.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.73M. SIXP has a circulating supply of 69.30M coins and a max supply of 180.00M SIXP.

Sixpack Token (SIXP) Stats

What is the market cap of Sixpack Token (SIXP)?

The current market cap of Sixpack Token (SIXP) is $8.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sixpack Token (SIXP)?

Currently, 1.25M of SIXP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $151.32K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 20.64%.

What is the current price of Sixpack Token (SIXP)?

The price of 1 Sixpack Token (SIXP) currently costs $0.12.

How many Sixpack Token (SIXP) are there?

The current circulating supply of Sixpack Token (SIXP) is 69.30M. This is the total amount of SIXP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sixpack Token (SIXP)?

Sixpack Token (SIXP) (SIXP) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.38M

20.64 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 151.32K

Circulating Supply

69,000,000

