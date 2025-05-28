skbdi

Skibidi ToiletSKBDI

Live Skibidi Toilet price updates and the latest Skibidi Toilet news.

price

$0.133

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.13

24h high

$0.16

The live Skibidi Toilet price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $785.44K. The table above accurately updates our SKBDI price in real time. The price of SKBDI is down -3.27% since last hour, down -19.39% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.95M. SKBDI has a circulating supply of 74.92M coins and a max supply of 74.92M SKBDI.

Skibidi Toilet Stats

What is the market cap of Skibidi Toilet?

The current market cap of Skibidi Toilet is $10.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Skibidi Toilet?

Currently, 5.92M of SKBDI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $785.44K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -19.39%.

What is the current price of Skibidi Toilet?

The price of 1 Skibidi Toilet currently costs $0.13.

How many Skibidi Toilet are there?

The current circulating supply of Skibidi Toilet is 74.92M. This is the total amount of SKBDI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Skibidi Toilet?

Skibidi Toilet (SKBDI) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 10.07M

-19.39 %

Market Cap Rank

#1740

24H Volume

$ 785.44K

Circulating Supply

75,000,000

latest Skibidi Toilet news