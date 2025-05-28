skey

price

$0.0182

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Skey Network price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $155.65K. The table above accurately updates our SKEY price in real time. The price of SKEY is up 0.17% since last hour, down -0.49% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.23M. SKEY has a circulating supply of 720.38M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SKEY.

Skey Network Stats

What is the market cap of Skey Network?

The current market cap of Skey Network is $13.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Skey Network?

Currently, 8.54M of SKEY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $155.65K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.49%.

What is the current price of Skey Network?

The price of 1 Skey Network currently costs $0.02.

How many Skey Network are there?

The current circulating supply of Skey Network is 720.38M. This is the total amount of SKEY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Skey Network?

Skey Network (SKEY) currently ranks 1436 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.13M

-0.49 %

Market Cap Rank

#1436

24H Volume

$ 155.65K

Circulating Supply

720,000,000

