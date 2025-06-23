Skull of Pepe TokenSKOP
Live Skull of Pepe Token price updates and the latest Skull of Pepe Token news.
price
sponsored by
$0.118
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.02
24h high
$0.09
The live Skull of Pepe Token price today is $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.21M. The table above accurately updates our SKOP price in real time. The price of SKOP is up 145.44% since last hour, up 663.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.67M. SKOP has a circulating supply of 150.00M coins and a max supply of 150.00M SKOP.
Skull of Pepe Token Stats
What is the market cap of Skull of Pepe Token?
The current market cap of Skull of Pepe Token is $14.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Skull of Pepe Token?
Currently, 10.25M of SKOP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.21M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 663.57%.
What is the current price of Skull of Pepe Token?
The price of 1 Skull of Pepe Token currently costs $0.12.
How many Skull of Pepe Token are there?
The current circulating supply of Skull of Pepe Token is 150.00M. This is the total amount of SKOP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Skull of Pepe Token?
Skull of Pepe Token (SKOP) currently ranks 1353 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 14.19M
663.57 %
#1353
$ 1.21M
150,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
/
Research
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.