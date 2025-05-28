skorai

$0.216

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.20

24h high

$0.22

VS
USD
BTC

The live SKOR AI price today is $0.22 with a 24-hour trading volume of $138.70K. The table above accurately updates our SKORAI price in real time. The price of SKORAI is down -0.31% since last hour, up 1.17% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $216.36M. SKORAI has a circulating supply of 781.75M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SKORAI.

SKOR AI Stats

What is the market cap of SKOR AI?

The current market cap of SKOR AI is $169.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SKOR AI?

Currently, 641.09K of SKORAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $138.70K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.17%.

What is the current price of SKOR AI?

The price of 1 SKOR AI currently costs $0.22.

How many SKOR AI are there?

The current circulating supply of SKOR AI is 781.75M. This is the total amount of SKORAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SKOR AI?

SKOR AI (SKORAI) currently ranks 354 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 169.14M

1.17 %

Market Cap Rank

#354

24H Volume

$ 138.70K

Circulating Supply

780,000,000

