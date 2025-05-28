SakuraSKU
Live Sakura price updates and the latest Sakura news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0192
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.003
24h high
$0.03
The live Sakura price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.61M. The table above accurately updates our SKU price in real time. The price of SKU is down -3.58% since last hour, up 599.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.17M. SKU has a circulating supply of 159.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SKU.
Sakura Stats
What is the market cap of Sakura?
The current market cap of Sakura is $3.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Sakura?
Currently, 135.97M of SKU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.61M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 599.36%.
What is the current price of Sakura?
The price of 1 Sakura currently costs $0.02.
How many Sakura are there?
The current circulating supply of Sakura is 159.00M. This is the total amount of SKU that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Sakura?
Sakura (SKU) currently ranks 1677 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 3.66M
599.36 %
#1677
$ 2.61M
160,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/