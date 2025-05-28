sku

SakuraSKU

Live Sakura price updates and the latest Sakura news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0192

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.003

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live Sakura price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.61M. The table above accurately updates our SKU price in real time. The price of SKU is down -3.58% since last hour, up 599.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.17M. SKU has a circulating supply of 159.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SKU.

Sakura Stats

What is the market cap of Sakura?

The current market cap of Sakura is $3.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sakura?

Currently, 135.97M of SKU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.61M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 599.36%.

What is the current price of Sakura?

The price of 1 Sakura currently costs $0.02.

How many Sakura are there?

The current circulating supply of Sakura is 159.00M. This is the total amount of SKU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sakura?

Sakura (SKU) currently ranks 1677 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 3.66M

599.36 %

Market Cap Rank

#1677

24H Volume

$ 2.61M

Circulating Supply

160,000,000

latest Sakura news