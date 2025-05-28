skyai

$0.059

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.06

VS
USD
BTC

The live SkyAI price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $50.37M. The table above accurately updates our SKYAI price in real time. The price of SKYAI is down -0.43% since last hour, up 6.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $59.01M. SKYAI has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B SKYAI.

SkyAI Stats

What is the market cap of SkyAI?

The current market cap of SkyAI is $59.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SkyAI?

Currently, 853.60M of SKYAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $50.37M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.72%.

What is the current price of SkyAI?

The price of 1 SkyAI currently costs $0.06.

How many SkyAI are there?

The current circulating supply of SkyAI is 1.00B. This is the total amount of SKYAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SkyAI?

SkyAI (SKYAI) currently ranks 673 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 59.01M

6.72 %

Market Cap Rank

#673

24H Volume

$ 50.37M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

