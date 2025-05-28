slap

The live CatSlap price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $110.74K. The table above accurately updates our SLAP price in real time. The price of SLAP is down -0.06% since last hour, down -2.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.64M. SLAP has a circulating supply of 7.96B coins and a max supply of 7.80B SLAP.

CatSlap Stats

What is the market cap of CatSlap?

The current market cap of CatSlap is $8.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CatSlap?

Currently, 100.04M of SLAP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $110.74K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.10%.

What is the current price of CatSlap?

The price of 1 CatSlap currently costs $0.001.

How many CatSlap are there?

The current circulating supply of CatSlap is 7.96B. This is the total amount of SLAP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CatSlap?

CatSlap (SLAP) currently ranks 1646 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.84M

-2.10 %

Market Cap Rank

#1646

24H Volume

$ 110.74K

Circulating Supply

8,000,000,000

