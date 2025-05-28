slc

$0.00034

24h low

$0.0002

24h high

$0.0003

The live Silencio price today is $0.0003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $426.45K. The table above accurately updates our SLC price in real time. The price of SLC is down -0.05% since last hour, up 40.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $33.55M. SLC has a circulating supply of 25.92B coins and a max supply of 98.80B SLC.

Silencio Stats

What is the market cap of Silencio?

The current market cap of Silencio is $8.80M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Silencio?

Currently, 1.26B of SLC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $426.45K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 40.53%.

What is the current price of Silencio?

The price of 1 Silencio currently costs $0.0003.

How many Silencio are there?

The current circulating supply of Silencio is 25.92B. This is the total amount of SLC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Silencio?

Silencio (SLC) currently ranks 1655 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.80M

40.53 %

Market Cap Rank

#1655

24H Volume

$ 426.45K

Circulating Supply

26,000,000,000

