SilencioSLC
Live Silencio price updates and the latest Silencio news.
price
$0.00034
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0002
24h high
$0.0003
The live Silencio price today is $0.0003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $426.45K. The table above accurately updates our SLC price in real time. The price of SLC is down -0.05% since last hour, up 40.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $33.55M. SLC has a circulating supply of 25.92B coins and a max supply of 98.80B SLC.
Silencio Stats
What is the market cap of Silencio?
The current market cap of Silencio is $8.80M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Silencio?
Currently, 1.26B of SLC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $426.45K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 40.53%.
What is the current price of Silencio?
The price of 1 Silencio currently costs $0.0003.
How many Silencio are there?
The current circulating supply of Silencio is 25.92B. This is the total amount of SLC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Silencio?
Silencio (SLC) currently ranks 1655 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.80M
40.53 %
#1655
$ 426.45K
26,000,000,000
