slerf

SlerfSLERF

Live Slerf price updates and the latest Slerf news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0863

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.08

24h high

$0.09

VS
USD
BTC

The live Slerf price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.07M. The table above accurately updates our SLERF price in real time. The price of SLERF is down -0.55% since last hour, down -1.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $43.17M. SLERF has a circulating supply of 500.00M coins and a max supply of 500.00M SLERF.

Slerf Stats

What is the market cap of Slerf?

The current market cap of Slerf is $43.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Slerf?

Currently, 58.72M of SLERF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.07M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.07%.

What is the current price of Slerf?

The price of 1 Slerf currently costs $0.09.

How many Slerf are there?

The current circulating supply of Slerf is 500.00M. This is the total amount of SLERF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Slerf?

Slerf (SLERF) currently ranks 789 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 43.17M

-1.07 %

Market Cap Rank

#789

24H Volume

$ 5.07M

Circulating Supply

500,000,000

latest Slerf news