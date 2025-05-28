Smart Layer NetworkSLN
Live Smart Layer Network price updates and the latest Smart Layer Network news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0911
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.08
24h high
$0.11
The live Smart Layer Network price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $892.48K. The table above accurately updates our SLN price in real time. The price of SLN is down -0.63% since last hour, up 17.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.11M. SLN has a circulating supply of 76.42M coins and a max supply of 100.00M SLN.
Smart Layer Network Stats
What is the market cap of Smart Layer Network?
The current market cap of Smart Layer Network is $7.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Smart Layer Network?
Currently, 9.80M of SLN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $892.48K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 17.75%.
What is the current price of Smart Layer Network?
The price of 1 Smart Layer Network currently costs $0.09.
How many Smart Layer Network are there?
The current circulating supply of Smart Layer Network is 76.42M. This is the total amount of SLN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Smart Layer Network?
Smart Layer Network (SLN) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.02M
17.75 %
#1742
$ 892.48K
76,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/