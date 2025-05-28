SLOVESLOVE
Live SLOVE price updates and the latest SLOVE news.
price
sponsored by
$0.074
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.08
24h high
$0.09
The live SLOVE price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $89.75K. The table above accurately updates our SLOVE price in real time. The price of SLOVE is down -15.55% since last hour, down -13.88% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.40M. SLOVE has a circulating supply of 90.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M SLOVE.
SLOVE Stats
What is the market cap of SLOVE?
The current market cap of SLOVE is $7.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of SLOVE?
Currently, 1.21M of SLOVE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $89.75K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -13.88%.
What is the current price of SLOVE?
The price of 1 SLOVE currently costs $0.07.
How many SLOVE are there?
The current circulating supply of SLOVE is 90.00M. This is the total amount of SLOVE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of SLOVE?
SLOVE (SLOVE) currently ranks 1688 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.07M
-13.88 %
#1688
$ 89.75K
90,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/