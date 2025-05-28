Smooth Love Potion is the utility token used by the play-to-earn blockchain game Axie Infinity. Founded in 2017 by Sky Mavis, Axie Infinity is a leading GameFi offering with Pokemon-inspired mechanics. Axies, player-owned NFTs representing pet creatures (and items, etc.), are engaged by their owners in battles with monsters in this metaverse. Smooth Love Potion, trading under ticker $SLP, is the in-game currency behind player rewards and is charged for certain interactions with one's Axie (i.e., breeding).