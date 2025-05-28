Smooth Love PotionSLP
Live Smooth Love Potion price updates and the latest Smooth Love Potion news.
price
$0.0017
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.002
24h high
$0.002
The live Smooth Love Potion price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.98M. The table above accurately updates our SLP price in real time. The price of SLP is up 0.85% since last hour, up 0.96% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $69.81M. SLP has a circulating supply of 41.11B coins and a max supply of 41.11B SLP.
about Smooth Love Potion
What is Smooth Love Potion?
Smooth Love Potion Stats
What is the market cap of Smooth Love Potion?
The current market cap of Smooth Love Potion is $69.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Smooth Love Potion?
Currently, 4.70B of SLP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.98M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.96%.
What is the current price of Smooth Love Potion?
The price of 1 Smooth Love Potion currently costs $0.002.
How many Smooth Love Potion are there?
The current circulating supply of Smooth Love Potion is 41.11B. This is the total amount of SLP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Smooth Love Potion?
Smooth Love Potion (SLP) currently ranks 622 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 69.81M
0.96 %
#622
$ 7.98M
41,000,000,000
