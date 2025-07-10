slt

The live Salute price today is $0.0001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $55.01K. The table above accurately updates our SLT price in real time. The price of SLT is up 6.10% since last hour, up 1.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.88M. SLT has a circulating supply of 100.00B coins and a max supply of 100.00B SLT.

Salute Stats

What is the market cap of Salute?

The current market cap of Salute is $11.88M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Salute?

Currently, 462.89M of SLT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $55.01K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.42%.

What is the current price of Salute?

The price of 1 Salute currently costs $0.0001.

How many Salute are there?

The current circulating supply of Salute is 100.00B. This is the total amount of SLT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Salute?

Salute (SLT) currently ranks 1520 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.88M

1.42 %

Market Cap Rank

#1520

24H Volume

$ 55.01K

Circulating Supply

100,000,000,000

