The live Staked Level USD price today is $1.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.87M. The table above accurately updates our SLVLUSD price in real time. The price of SLVLUSD is down -0.14% since last hour, down -0.41% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $82.83M. SLVLUSD has a circulating supply of 77.56M coins and a max supply of 77.56M SLVLUSD.
Staked Level USD Stats
What is the market cap of Staked Level USD?
The current market cap of Staked Level USD is $82.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Staked Level USD?
Currently, 1.75M of SLVLUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.87M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.41%.
What is the current price of Staked Level USD?
The price of 1 Staked Level USD currently costs $1.07.
How many Staked Level USD are there?
The current circulating supply of Staked Level USD is 77.56M. This is the total amount of SLVLUSD that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Staked Level USD?
Staked Level USD (SLVLUSD) currently ranks 567 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 82.79M
-0.41 %
#567
$ 1.87M
78,000,000
