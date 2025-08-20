smt

Swarm MarketsSMT

Live Swarm Markets price updates and the latest Swarm Markets news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.128

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.1

24h high

$0.13

VS
USD
BTC

The live Swarm Markets price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $308.08K. The table above accurately updates our SMT price in real time. The price of SMT is up 9.61% since last hour, up 33.63% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.20M. SMT has a circulating supply of 82.55M coins and a max supply of 158.04M SMT.

Swarm Markets Stats

What is the market cap of Swarm Markets?

The current market cap of Swarm Markets is $10.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Swarm Markets?

Currently, 2.41M of SMT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $308.08K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 33.63%.

What is the current price of Swarm Markets?

The price of 1 Swarm Markets currently costs $0.13.

How many Swarm Markets are there?

The current circulating supply of Swarm Markets is 82.55M. This is the total amount of SMT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Swarm Markets?

Swarm Markets (SMT) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.56M

33.63 %

Market Cap Rank

#1738

24H Volume

$ 308.08K

Circulating Supply

83,000,000

latest Swarm Markets news