$1.3

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.28

24h high

$1.31

VS
USD
BTC

The live SpaceN price today is $1.30 with a 24-hour trading volume of $104.49K. The table above accurately updates our SN price in real time. The price of SN is down -0.11% since last hour, down -0.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.30B. SN has a circulating supply of 40.01M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SN.

SpaceN Stats

What is the market cap of SpaceN?

The current market cap of SpaceN is $51.87M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SpaceN?

Currently, 80.38K of SN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $104.49K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.58%.

What is the current price of SpaceN?

The price of 1 SpaceN currently costs $1.30.

How many SpaceN are there?

The current circulating supply of SpaceN is 40.01M. This is the total amount of SN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SpaceN?

SpaceN (SN) currently ranks 717 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 51.87M

-0.58 %

Market Cap Rank

#717

24H Volume

$ 104.49K

Circulating Supply

40,000,000

