$6.99 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $6.16 24h high $7.00

The live Compute Horde price today is $6.99 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.41M. The table above accurately updates our SN12 price in real time. The price of SN12 is up 1.00% since last hour, up 9.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 8.93M. SN12 has a circulating supply of 1.28M coins and a max supply of 1.28M SN12 .