The live Compute Horde price today is $6.99 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.41M. The table above accurately updates our SN12 price in real time. The price of SN12 is up 1.00% since last hour, up 9.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.93M. SN12 has a circulating supply of 1.28M coins and a max supply of 1.28M SN12.

Compute Horde Stats

What is the market cap of Compute Horde?

The current market cap of Compute Horde is $8.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Compute Horde?

Currently, 201.67K of SN12 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.41M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9.23%.

What is the current price of Compute Horde?

The price of 1 Compute Horde currently costs $6.99.

How many Compute Horde are there?

The current circulating supply of Compute Horde is 1.28M. This is the total amount of SN12 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Compute Horde?

Compute Horde (SN12) currently ranks 1655 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 8.94M

9.23 %

Market Cap Rank

#1655

24H Volume

$ 1.41M

Circulating Supply

1,300,000

