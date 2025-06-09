sn13

$13.35

$0

(0%)

24h low

$11.38

24h high

$13.36

VS
USD
BTC

The live Data Universe price today is $13.35 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.70M. The table above accurately updates our SN13 price in real time. The price of SN13 is up 1.31% since last hour, up 10.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.90M. SN13 has a circulating supply of 1.27M coins and a max supply of 1.27M SN13.

Data Universe Stats

What is the market cap of Data Universe?

The current market cap of Data Universe is $16.90M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Data Universe?

Currently, 127.19K of SN13 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.70M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 10.21%.

What is the current price of Data Universe?

The price of 1 Data Universe currently costs $13.35.

How many Data Universe are there?

The current circulating supply of Data Universe is 1.27M. This is the total amount of SN13 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Data Universe?

Data Universe (SN13) currently ranks 1288 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 16.90M

10.21 %

Market Cap Rank

#1288

24H Volume

$ 1.70M

Circulating Supply

1,300,000

