$14.84

$0

(0%)

24h low

$13.86

24h high

$15.38

VS
USD
BTC

The live 404—GEN price today is $14.84 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.33M. The table above accurately updates our SN17 price in real time. The price of SN17 is down -1.02% since last hour, up 6.80% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.68M. SN17 has a circulating supply of 1.26M coins and a max supply of 1.26M SN17.

404—GEN Stats

What is the market cap of 404—GEN?

The current market cap of 404—GEN is $18.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of 404—GEN?

Currently, 89.74K of SN17 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.33M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.80%.

What is the current price of 404—GEN?

The price of 1 404—GEN currently costs $14.84.

How many 404—GEN are there?

The current circulating supply of 404—GEN is 1.26M. This is the total amount of SN17 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of 404—GEN?

404—GEN (SN17) currently ranks 1237 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 18.68M

6.80 %

Market Cap Rank

#1237

24H Volume

$ 1.33M

Circulating Supply

1,300,000

