$16.59 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $15.02 24h high $16.81

The live Nineteen.ai price today is $16.59 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 976.32K. The table above accurately updates our SN19 price in real time. The price of SN19 is down -1.30% since last hour, up 10.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 20.28M. SN19 has a circulating supply of 1.22M coins and a max supply of 1.22M SN19 .