$16.59

$0

(0%)

24h low

$15.02

24h high

$16.81

VS
USD
BTC

The live Nineteen.ai price today is $16.59 with a 24-hour trading volume of $976.32K. The table above accurately updates our SN19 price in real time. The price of SN19 is down -1.30% since last hour, up 10.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.28M. SN19 has a circulating supply of 1.22M coins and a max supply of 1.22M SN19.

Nineteen.ai Stats

What is the market cap of Nineteen.ai?

The current market cap of Nineteen.ai is $20.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nineteen.ai?

Currently, 58.85K of SN19 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $976.32K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 10.46%.

What is the current price of Nineteen.ai?

The price of 1 Nineteen.ai currently costs $16.59.

How many Nineteen.ai are there?

The current circulating supply of Nineteen.ai is 1.22M. This is the total amount of SN19 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Nineteen.ai?

Nineteen.ai (SN19) currently ranks 1187 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 20.27M

10.46 %

Market Cap Rank

#1187

24H Volume

$ 976.32K

Circulating Supply

1,200,000

