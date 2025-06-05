$35.45 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $31.52 24h high $35.50

The live τemplar price today is $35.45 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.48M. The table above accurately updates our SN3 price in real time. The price of SN3 is up 0.62% since last hour, up 9.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 44.94M. SN3 has a circulating supply of 1.27M coins and a max supply of 1.27M SN3 .