$35.45

$0

(0%)

24h low

$31.52

24h high

$35.50

VS
USD
BTC

The live τemplar price today is $35.45 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.48M. The table above accurately updates our SN3 price in real time. The price of SN3 is up 0.62% since last hour, up 9.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $44.94M. SN3 has a circulating supply of 1.27M coins and a max supply of 1.27M SN3.

τemplar Stats

What is the market cap of τemplar?

The current market cap of τemplar is $44.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of τemplar?

Currently, 41.85K of SN3 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.48M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9.52%.

What is the current price of τemplar?

The price of 1 τemplar currently costs $35.45.

How many τemplar are there?

The current circulating supply of τemplar is 1.27M. This is the total amount of SN3 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of τemplar?

τemplar (SN3) currently ranks 744 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 44.94M

9.52 %

Market Cap Rank

#744

24H Volume

$ 1.48M

Circulating Supply

1,300,000

