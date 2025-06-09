BitMindSN34
The live BitMind price today is $11.42 with a 24-hour trading volume of $474.17K. The table above accurately updates our SN34 price in real time. The price of SN34 is down -1.20% since last hour, up 11.12% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.93M. SN34 has a circulating supply of 1.22M coins and a max supply of 1.22M SN34.
What is the market cap of BitMind?
The current market cap of BitMind is $13.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of BitMind?
Currently, 41.52K of SN34 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $474.17K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.12%.
What is the current price of BitMind?
The price of 1 BitMind currently costs $11.42.
How many BitMind are there?
The current circulating supply of BitMind is 1.22M. This is the total amount of SN34 that is available.
What is the relative popularity of BitMind?
BitMind (SN34) currently ranks 1402 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
