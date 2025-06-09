$11.42 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $10.25 24h high $11.57

The live BitMind price today is $11.42 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 474.17K. The table above accurately updates our SN34 price in real time. The price of SN34 is down -1.20% since last hour, up 11.12% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 13.93M. SN34 has a circulating supply of 1.22M coins and a max supply of 1.22M SN34 .