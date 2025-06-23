sn39

w.ai (Parked)SN39

Live w.ai (Parked) price updates and the latest w.ai (Parked) news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$4.65

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.21

24h high

$5.84

VS
USD
BTC

The live w.ai (Parked) price today is $4.65 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.82M. The table above accurately updates our SN39 price in real time. The price of SN39 is up 162.44% since last hour, up 280.12% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.10M. SN39 has a circulating supply of 1.53M coins and a max supply of 1.53M SN39.

w.ai (Parked) Stats

What is the market cap of w.ai (Parked)?

The current market cap of w.ai (Parked) is $8.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of w.ai (Parked)?

Currently, 821.06K of SN39 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.82M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 280.12%.

What is the current price of w.ai (Parked)?

The price of 1 w.ai (Parked) currently costs $4.65.

How many w.ai (Parked) are there?

The current circulating supply of w.ai (Parked) is 1.53M. This is the total amount of SN39 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of w.ai (Parked)?

w.ai (Parked) (SN39) currently ranks 1626 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.94M

280.12 %

Market Cap Rank

#1626

24H Volume

$ 3.82M

Circulating Supply

1,500,000

latest w.ai (Parked) news