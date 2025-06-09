sn44

$13.85

$0

(0%)

24h low

$12.88

24h high

$14.86

The live Score price today is $13.85 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.10M. The table above accurately updates our SN44 price in real time. The price of SN44 is down -6.75% since last hour, up 7.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.31M. SN44 has a circulating supply of 1.25M coins and a max supply of 1.25M SN44.

What is the market cap of Score?

The current market cap of Score is $17.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Score?

Currently, 151.76K of SN44 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.10M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.53%.

What is the current price of Score?

The price of 1 Score currently costs $13.85.

How many Score are there?

The current circulating supply of Score is 1.25M. This is the total amount of SN44 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Score?

Score (SN44) currently ranks 1276 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 17.31M

7.53 %

Market Cap Rank

#1276

24H Volume

$ 2.10M

Circulating Supply

1,200,000

