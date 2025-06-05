sn5

$22.45

$0

(0%)

24h low

$20.12

24h high

$22.81

VS
USD
BTC

The live OpenKaito price today is $22.45 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.79M. The table above accurately updates our SN5 price in real time. The price of SN5 is down -0.42% since last hour, up 9.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $28.59M. SN5 has a circulating supply of 1.27M coins and a max supply of 1.27M SN5.

OpenKaito Stats

What is the market cap of OpenKaito?

The current market cap of OpenKaito is $28.67M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of OpenKaito?

Currently, 168.69K of SN5 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.79M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9.53%.

What is the current price of OpenKaito?

The price of 1 OpenKaito currently costs $22.45.

How many OpenKaito are there?

The current circulating supply of OpenKaito is 1.27M. This is the total amount of SN5 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of OpenKaito?

OpenKaito (SN5) currently ranks 967 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 28.67M

9.53 %

Market Cap Rank

#967

24H Volume

$ 3.79M

Circulating Supply

1,300,000

